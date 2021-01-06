Ireland in Covid Turmoil as Hospital Patients Hit Record Levels

IRELAND has recorded the highest number of patients hospitalised by Covid-19 since the pandemic began as the country’s virus situation spirals out of control.

On Wednesday (January 6th), the chief executive of the HSE (Irish health service) Paul Reid said that there were now 921 Covid-19 patients in the country’s hospitals. This is the highest level since the pandemic began, exceeding the previous peak of 881 in April. There are currently only 22 adult ICU beds available in the entire country.

Following a disastrous relaxation of lockdown measures over Christmas, cases in Ireland have rocketed to all-time highs with many fearing that the country’s health system could collapse under the influx of new infections. Ireland is currently in a Level 5 lockdown, though schools remain open.

“Healthy people are getting very sick. Everyone gets how serious this is now. Let’s all do what’s needed, turn this around, save lives, whilst the vaccine arrives. We have to,” said HSE chief Paul Reid via Twitter.

Ireland has so far recorded 113,322 cases of the virus, as well as 2282 deaths. Daily infection rates have been in the thousands since December.

The government is currently considering closing all schools, except those for special needs children, for the month of January in an effort to curb infections. Currently, all non-essential shops are closed alongside bars, restaurants, and other facilities until the end of the month though it is widely believed that restrictions will last longer.

