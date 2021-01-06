Greater Manchester Police Officer Who Repeatedly Sexually Assaulted A Young Girl Jailed.

A Greater Manchester Police officer who repeatedly sexually assaulted a young girl has been jailed. Farooq Ahmed, 37, walked into a police station with a confession note before Christmas, he has now been jailed for two years.

-- Advertisement --



Detectives said Ahmed’s ‘disgusting’ abuse has had a ‘profound’ impact on the victim. Ahmed, from Mossley Road, Ashton-under-Lyne, Tameside, is believed to have served with GMP in the Tameside area for around three years. At around 8 pm on November 26 last year, he handed himself in at GMP’s Central Park police station.

The victim was interviewed by specialist officers the following day where she detailed the abuse she suffered. On one occasion Ahmed used a mobile phone to film himself sexually assaulting her, which he then deleted. He was duly arrested, charged and appeared at Manchester and Salford magistrates court on December 4 last year.

The CPS said he pleaded guilty during that appearance to three counts of assaulting a girl aged under-13 by touching, and one count of making an indecent photograph of a child.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Greater Manchester Police Officer Who Repeatedly Sexually Assaulted A Young Girl Jailed”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.