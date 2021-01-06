Five ‘campers’ charged with causing ‘out of control’ blaze in Derbyshire Dales

Tara Rippin
CREDIT: Derbyshire Police

Five ‘campers’ have been charged with causing an ‘out of control’ blaze in Derbyshire Dales.

THE five, all in their 20s, reportedly travelled from their homes in Mansfield and Derby, to Hathersage on May 30, 2020, to camp out.

Having set up tents on a piece of land off The Dale in the village it’s alleged they set a fire which caused “considerable damage to large parts of a field and woodland”.

Toby Ryde and Liam Smyth, both 23, of Mansfield, Kieran Cooke, 25, of Mansfield Woodhouse, Charlie Kerry-Pickering, 25, from Derby, and Corey Bennett, 26, of Whaley Thorns have all been charged with one count of arson.


The five are due to appear at Northern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on January 22.

Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

