Five ‘campers’ charged with causing ‘out of control’ blaze in Derbyshire Dales

Five ‘campers’ have been charged with causing an ‘out of control’ blaze in Derbyshire Dales.

THE five, all in their 20s, reportedly travelled from their homes in Mansfield and Derby, to Hathersage on May 30, 2020, to camp out.

Having set up tents on a piece of land off The Dale in the village it’s alleged they set a fire which caused “considerable damage to large parts of a field and woodland”.

Toby Ryde and Liam Smyth, both 23, of Mansfield, Kieran Cooke, 25, of Mansfield Woodhouse, Charlie Kerry-Pickering, 25, from Derby, and Corey Bennett, 26, of Whaley Thorns have all been charged with one count of arson.

The five are due to appear at Northern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on January 22.

