Emma Stone Is Pregnant With Her First Child.

Emma Stone is about to become a mom. The actress is pregnant with her and her husbands Dave McCary’s first child, it comes as photos of Stone out with a friend surfaced.

“She seems very happy and very excited about becoming a mother—she’s constantly oohing and cooing. She looks great, she looks healthy, she’s glowing,” a source told the outlet. “She’s been keeping up with friends and work lately, she’s always staying active and gets her daily exercise in.”

Stone and McCary first started dating in October 2017; they got engaged in December 2019. A source revealed to the press in September 2020 that the two had quietly wed. That news came after the pair initially sparked marriage rumours in May when they were seen wearing gold bands.

Stone spoke to Jennifer Lawrence for ELLE in August 2018 about her desire to have a family in her 30s. “I’m at peace,” she said, of hitting the milestone age. “I think it’s been a good time to get a little perspective because things were so heavy work wise for the past few years. And honestly, so many of my dreams are now personal and less professional.”

She added, “My perspective about kids has changed as I’ve gotten older. I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, I’m never getting married, I’m never having kids. And then I got older and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids.”

