Elderly man found alive after 12 hours on freezing mountain

A MAN, 75, who had been reported missing in the snow-covered mountains near Lugo, has been found alive.

He was found today, January 6, at around 1pm by a Guardia Civil search party and taken to hospital.

According to the 112 Emergency Services in Galicia, he had called them in the early hours of the morning when he was unable to carry on his way between Navia de Suarna and Cervantes, where he lives. The cold and snow on such difficult terrain caused him to lose his sense of direction and he became disoriented.

The Guardia Civil attempted to pinpoint his position with the GPS tracking on his phone, but he couldn’t see properly and was unable to activate the signal. After 12 hours missing, he was found near a village named Poso, at the top of the Puerto de Paxares mountain pass, having travelled nearly 20 kilometres from where he started.

The temperature on the mountain was -8ºC and the snow was 50 centimetres thick.

The man had gone shopping in Navia de Suarna that afternoon and was taken home by car after nightfall. However, when it became impossible to continue by car, he asked the driver to leave him at a village near his home, saying he would continue on foot.

When he was found alive, the elderly man was tired, but in otherwise good health despite his ordeal for 12 hours on the freezing mountain, the Guardia Civil reported.

