€7Million Bitcoin Fraud Uncovered In Spain’s Alicante

THREE people arrested after €7million Bitcoin fraud discovered in Spain’s Alicante

National Police have arrested three people in Alicante and one in Cuenca on suspicion of fraud for operating a fake cryptocurrency company and stealing over €7million in customer funds. The fraudsters hoodwinked victims by initially paying out interest on their investments to entice customers to buy more Bitcoin; once they had reinvested, their money disappeared.

Police sources report that more than 380 coins worth €19,250 each were stolen, totalling in €7million of robbed cryptocurrency. Two men and two women have been arrested and the investigation continues with examination of the perpetrators’ computers, tablets and phones. One of the detainees revealed he had fled to Cuenca to avoid increasing pressure from people he had scammed.

