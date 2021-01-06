THE Spanish Traffic Department, DGT, has reminded drivers of the use of the V-16 emergency light, which will gradually replace triangles by 2024.

Although the use of the light will not be mandatory until 2024, the DGT has recommended its use from March, and until then, triangles should be carried.

Some companies are already making the lights and they can be purchased for around €30.

Once it is mandatory, failing to carry the new V-16 beacon will lead to a fine.

The reason for the change is that while triangles present a danger for the driver and others because of having to get out of the car to put them in place, the V-16 light can simply be put on top of the car without even getting out. In the event of an accident, all drivers will have to do is reach out of the window to put the light on the car roof, and as they are magnetic, it will stay in place. The 60-degree light will have a parabolic reflector and be visible from approximately one kilometre, although this may be lower in bad weather. They will also come with Bluetooth technology which will allow users to connect them to a mobile, in order to send a request for roadside assistance when it is activated.

The DGT will do away with triangles in a move aimed to reduce the number of drivers getting run over while putting them in place.

Don’t get rid of your reflective triangles yet though, it is still obligatory to carry them. The V-16 light is recommended from March this year, but not mandatory until January 2024.

DGT reminder about new safety light