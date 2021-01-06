‘Death trap’ cannabis set-up found in empty curry house

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
CREDIT: SYP

A ‘death trap’ cannabis set-up found in an empty curry house has been shut down with officers admitting they were shocked “at how dangerous the place was”.

OVER the Christmas period, officers from Sheffield South West Neighbourhood Team responded to reports about suspicious activity linked to the former restaurant on Chesterfield Road.

-- Advertisement --

A quick check around the exterior of the building led the team to believe that all wasn’t as it seemed at the premises, which had been cleared out early last year.

Once inside, the team found a cannabis set up with around 200 plants.


Sergeant Ben Hanson said: “It was a fairly substantial set-up but what struck the team from the start was how dangerous the entire premises were.

“The first challenge was getting officers inside safely, using ladders we managed to cut a hole in a window as the doors to the building were blocked up with huge metal shutters and impossible to open.


CREDIT: SYP

“Once inside, we soon realised that there was something strange about the building…there were no stairs! Instead of an actual staircase, a ladder was perched on some cushions to allow access down to the cellar, it was a lethal set-up.”

No one was present at the premises and enquiries are ongoing.

Sgt Hanson continued: “I’m not overstating how dangerous this place was. Those behind the production were putting their lives at risk every time they entered to check their crop.

“However, it’s not unusual for us to be faced with this type of construction or lethal set-ups. Officers often uncover dodgy wiring and electrical equipment which can lead to explosions and fires, putting neighbouring properties at risk too.

CREDIT: SYP

 

 

 

 

 

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Death trap cannabis set-up found in empty curry house ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.





Previous articlePortugal President in Isolation Following Covid Contact
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here