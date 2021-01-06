DAVID BECKHAM’S Inter Miami Approach Phil Neville About Manager’s Job, according to reports



David Beckham has reportedly been in contact with his former Manchester United team-mate about the manager’s job at his new MLS club, Inter Miami, says a source from Sky Sports, who claim ‘preliminary discussions’ have already taken place.

-- Advertisement --



Neville, aged 43, is currently under contract as the boss of the England Women’s international football team, but that contract expires after the Euro’s this Summer, with Sarina Wiegman, the Dutch legend, taking over as manager of The Lionesses, which would leave him free to accept the job offer from his friend David Beckham in Miami.

The current manager of Inter Miami, Diego Alonso, has failed to impress during his one season in charge, with the club finishing in 10th position in the 14 team Eastern Conference league, winning just seven games out of the 23 played, so it looks like Beckham will turn to his former England team-mate, Neville, who has done a fantastic job with the England Women’s team, taking them to the semi-finals of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2019 in France.

__________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “David Beckham’s Inter Miami Approach Phil Neville About Manager’s Job”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.