Daily UK Covid Deaths Top 1,000 For First Time Since April

UK Covid deaths top 1,000 for the first time since April as new infections continue to surge

Data from the Department of Health has reported on Wednesday, January 6 that the UK has surpassed 1,000 deaths in the past 24 hours from coronavirus – the highest number of deaths recorded in the United Kingdom since April 21 last year. The UK has also reported a record high of 62,322 new Covid cases.

The grim news comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on January 4 that the country would be plunged back into a new strict national lockdown until March in an attempt to slow the rapid spread of the virus, and in particular, the mutant Covid variant first discovered in the UK.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson said that according to the Office for National Statistics, the UK is doing better than most countries in the race to vaccinate the vulnerable against coronavirus.

He said: ‘We have already vaccinated more people in this country than in the rest of Europe combined and we will give the House the maximum possible transparency about our acceleration of this effort, publishing daily updates online from Monday so that jab by jab honourable members can scrutinise the process being made every day.

‘Yet as we take this giant leap towards finally overcoming the virus and reclaiming our lives we have to contend with the new variant which is between 50 and 70 per cent more contagious.”

