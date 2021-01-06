‘CLAP FOR HEROES’ At 8pm To Start From Thursday, January 7 each night

‘Clap for Carers’ became a nightly ritual for millions of people every night at 8pm, for 10 weeks during the first lockdown, started by a Dutch national, Annemarie Plas, who lives in South London, and now, a new ‘Clap For Heroes’ is poised to start again this week, revived by Ms Plas.

-- Advertisement --



Along with a group of friends, they started the spontaneous idea of standing outside their homes, in their gardens, or on their balconies, clapping, some banging pans, others even letting off fireworks, as a sign of support to all the frontline workers who were battling the pandemic, and within days, millions of people around the UK were joining in this display of thanks every night.

Today (Wednesday), Ms Plas tweeted, “‘Clap for Heroes’ will take place on Thursday at 8pm, the same as ‘Clap for Carers’ during the previous lockdown. We are bringing back the 8pm applause, in our 3rd lockdown. I hope it can lift the spirit, of all of us. Carers, teachers, homeschooling parents, those who shield and ALL who is pushing through this difficult time! Please join & share! #clapforheroes”, as reported by Express.co.uk.

The last event sadly attracted a lot of criticism towards the end, for the movement allegedly becoming “politicised”, with Ms Plas commenting, “Without getting too political, I share some of the opinions that some people have about it becoming politicised”.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “’Clap For Heroes’ At 8pm To Start From Thursday, January 7”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.