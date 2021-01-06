Catalonia speeds up vaccination as cases continue to soar

Catalonia has sped up vaccination as cases continue to soar.

THE Generalitat has reported a total of 4,451 cases in the last 24 hours and 75 Covid-related deaths.

It also reported the number of patients admitted to ICUs has grown by nine people, to 417.

And epidemiological indicators have worsened, rising to 1.47, which suggests that every 100 positives infect another 147 people.

But what has improved is the speed of vaccination with 20,843 people having been given jabs in Catalonia – 10,368 in the last 24 hours alone.

The Catalan Government announced on Monday, January 4, strict new measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the region which will come into effect tomorrow, Thursday, January 7 and last for an initial 10 days.

Movement between municipalities will be prohibited from Thursday and only shops under 400 metres square will be allowed to open – all shopping centres will be closed and non-essential trade can only be carried out Monday to Friday.

Schools will open on January 11 as planned, but all extra-curricular activities will be prohibited. Sports can go ahead once they are practiced outdoors.

