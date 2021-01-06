BURGLARS Target Dr Dre’s Home While He Is Hospitalised after a brain aneurysm



Dr. Dre’s Los Angeles home In Brentwood has been targeted by criminals whilst the legendary rapper and music mogul is in the Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, following a suspected brain aneurysm on Monday.

Fortunately for Dre, according to ABC7, Brentwood police on a routine surveillance drive around the upmarket neighbourhood spotted a well-known criminal suspect’s SUV acting suspiciously, and upon investigation, apprehended four males at around 10pm on Tuesday evening, in the process of attempting to get into his property.

Dre gave a statement on his health condition from his hospital bed on Tuesday saying, “Thanks to my family, friends, and fans for their interest and well wishes. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”.

The music mogul is currently embroiled in a contentious divorce with his estranged wife Nicole Young and was scheduled to be back in court Wednesday. She is reportedly seeking $2million (£1.4million) per month in spousal support.

