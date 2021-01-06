Boris Johnson Warns Easing of UK Lockdown will be a ‘Gradual Unwrapping’

Boris Johnson warns easing of UK lockdown will be gradual.

The PM today warned there will not be a ‘big bang’ release from the latest national lockdown as Matt Hancock was berated by furious Tory MPs who demanded an end date for the new curbs but more gradual instead.

Mr Johnson said: “Our emergence from the lockdown cocoon will not be a big bang but a gradual unwrapping.”

The Prime Minister’s national shutdown, which includes a strict stay at home message and the closure of schools, is due to be reviewed in the middle of February, however, the laws underpinning it are not due to expire until the end of March.

Mr Johnson has said he hopes the rules can start to be lifted in the spring but he has failed to give a firm commitment, fuelling Tory fears that the restrictions could be in place much longer than first thought.

