Best-Selling Novelist, Eric Jerome Dickey, Dies at 59 after Cancer Battle.

Eric Jerome Dickey, a New York Times best-selling author known for his novels exploring contemporary Black life, has died at age 59. The renowned writer of 29 books including “Sister, Sister” and the Gideon series lost his battle with cancer on Sunday.

“Eric Jerome Dickey loved being a writer and all that it encompassed. He loved challenging himself with each book; he adored his readers and beloved fans and was always grateful for his success,” Amanda Walker, publicity director at Penguin Random House’s Dutton imprint, told Entertainment Weekly. ” We are proud to have been his publisher over the span of his award-winning career. He will truly be missed.”

After his short story “Thirteen” was published in the 1994 collection “River Crossings: Voices of the Diaspora: An Anthology on the International Black Experience,” Dickey went on to write a host of works centering on the experiences of contemporary Black characters. His 29 novels entertained millions of readers with quick pacing, a conversational style and fluency in genres ranging from crime to romance.

