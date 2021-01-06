ANTI-COVID protesters enter Lincoln County Hospital in an attempt to prove COVID-19 does not exist.

The protesters entered the Lincoln hospital on Saturday January 2. Despite hospitals being one place that most people are frantically trying to avoid at the moment, the protesters thought that sneaking in would be a good idea. Access to the hospital is currently restricted due to the growing pandemic.

-- Advertisement --



The protesters were removed by hospital security and police were alerted, but not before videos were taken with the aim of backing up their anti-covid stance. Even with the hospital having a full ICU, the protesters sort out empty corridors to film.

Lincoln is not the only hospital to have been faced with protesters and the BBC reported Colchester Hospital experienced similar recently.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Anti-Covid Protesters Enter Lincoln County Hospital”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.