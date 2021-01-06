Democrats Close to Controlling Senate Following Georgia Victory

DEMOCRAT candidate Raphael Warnock has won the crucial Georgia electoral race, bringing control of the US Senate closer to President Joe Biden’s party.

According to Associated Press, Democrat Raphael Warnock has won the US Senate seat for the state of Georgia. Just hours ago, Edison Research placed the candidate on a 50.4% lead against his incumbent Republican rival Kelly Loeffler’s 49.6%. Warnock had already claimed victory in the hotly contested race, while Loeffler maintained that she would retain her role as the southern state’s senator.

The Georgia run-offs are of immense importance to US politics, as result determines which party is likelu rule the Senate during Joe Biden’s upcoming Presidency. This Democrat victory will make a major impact on how much legislation the Biden-Harris administration will be able to pass during their leadership term. America still awaits the second results of Georgia’s other senate race between Republican incumbent David Perdue and Democrat challenger Jon Ossoff.

Raphael Warnock has now made history as the first black Senator in Georgia’s political history. The pastor preaches at Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, where civil rights activist Martin Luther King once delivered sermons.

“I am going to the Senate to work for all of Georgia, no matter who you cast your vote for in this election,” Mr. Warnock said in an online video.

President Donald Trump recently sparked controversy when the Washington Post published a recorded phone call in which he can be heard urging a Georgia election official to manipulate the state’s votes in his Republican party’s favour.

