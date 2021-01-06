AMAZON buys first planes to increase delivery speed as business booms.

Amazon currently uses leased planes, but amid the coronavirus pandemic business is booming for Amazon. Amazon Prime has fast delivery options of either two-days or even overnight, and many have come to rely on the convenience of next day delivery.

The global pandemic and ever changing travel restrictions have hit airlines hard and as many attempt to decrease costs, selling of airplanes by ‘early retirement’ could be a good option to recoup cash.

Amazon is set to buy 11 airplanes, all Boeing 767-300’s that have been used commercially previously. The online giant has only ever leased planes in the past. On Tuesday it was publicised that Amazon will buy seven aircraft from Delta Air Lines and a further four from WestJet Airlines.

They hope to have the WestJet planes fully converted for cargo haulage and in use during 2021, and the Delta planes will follow in 2022.

