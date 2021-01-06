All Travellers To Ireland Require Negative Covid Test

ALL travellers to Ireland will require a negative Covid test to enter the country

The Cabinet in Ireland will meet on Wednesday, January 6 to sign off on a new restriction requiring all travellers entering the Irish Republic to present a negative Covid-19 test. Ministers are also expected to extend the current travel ban on flights from the UK, which was originally put in place on December 21, for an additional 48 hours.

The new measures, according to The Irish Times, will affect passengers from all countries, and a proof of a negative coronavirus test taken within 72 hours of travel will be essential to enter the country. Ireland originally implemented a travel ban with the UK in an effort to stop the spread of the new mutant Covid variant which is said to be up to 50 per cent more contagious than the original virus.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has asked Irish citizens to hold off on booking any foreign travel for another three months.

He said: “I think that there’s every chance by the summer that we will be coming out of the worst of this.”

