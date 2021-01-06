Alicante hospitality warns the sector ‘can’t be allowed to die’

ALICANTE hospitality pleads with the government for aid and warns the sector ‘can’t be allowed to die’

The president of the Provincial Association of Hospitality Entrepreneurs of Alicante (APEHA), Maria de Mar Valera, has once again called on the government to provide direct aid to the sector after president Ximo Puig announced on January 5 that, under new coronavirus restrictions, all bars and restaurants must close at 5pm from this Thursday. Valera said that the hospitality industry has met these new measures with “impotence, anger and despair.”

Valera said in a statement that while the closures weren’t altogether expected, the fact that the government has not detailed any financial aid means that the sector is at breaking point.

“It is clear that the pandemic has exploded, but the sector cannot be allowed to die,” she said, adding that behind bars and restaurants are “suppliers and companies that depend on us.”

She added that January and February are the worst months for bars and restaurants, and that without government aid, many establishments will now close “and they do not know if they will reopen.”

