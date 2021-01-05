X-Files and Grey’s Anatomy Actor George Gerdes Dies Age 72.
George Gerdes, a singer-songwriter who went on to appear on a number of TV series, has died. The actor died on New Year’s Day in a Glendale, California hospital after suffering a brain aneurysm on Dec. 31, his life partner Judy Johns said, he was 72.
Gerdes made appearances on countless shows throughout the past four decades, including Miami Vice (1987), L.A. Law (1992), Seinfeld (1992), The X-Files (1994), Walker, Texas Ranger (1998), 7th Heaven (1999), Alias (2004), ER (2007), Lost (2009), True Blood (2009), Criminal Minds (2011), NCIS (2015), Bosch (2017-19) and Grey’s Anatomy (2020), among others.
He also appeared in the films Hidalgo (2004), Rumor Has It … (2005) and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011). Bosch star Titus Welliver paid tribute to his late costar in a tweet on Jan. 1. “George Gerdes has departed. An actors actor and deeply kind man. Rest easy brother, we are fewer…” he wrote alongside a photo of Gerdes, who played Ray Scales in the Amazon Prime series.
