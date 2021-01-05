X-Files and Grey’s Anatomy Actor George Gerdes Dies Age 72.

George Gerdes, a singer-songwriter who went on to appear on a number of TV series, has died. The actor died on New Year’s Day in a Glendale, California hospital after suffering a brain aneurysm on Dec. 31, his life partner Judy Johns said, he was 72. -- Advertisement --



Gerdes made appearances on countless shows throughout the past four decades, including Miami Vice (1987), L.A. Law (1992), Seinfeld (1992), The X-Files (1994), Walker, Texas Ranger (1998), 7th Heaven (1999), Alias (2004), ER (2007), Lost (2009), True Blood (2009), Criminal Minds (2011), NCIS (2015), Bosch (2017-19) and Grey’s Anatomy (2020), among others.

He also appeared in the films Hidalgo (2004), Rumor Has It … (2005) and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011). Bosch star Titus Welliver paid tribute to his late costar in a tweet on Jan. 1. “George Gerdes has departed. An actors actor and deeply kind man. Rest easy brother, we are fewer…” he wrote alongside a photo of Gerdes, who played Ray Scales in the Amazon Prime series.



Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “X-Files and Grey’s Anatomy Actor George Gerdes Dies Age 72”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.