ESSEX woman charged with murder after New Year’s Day death of 30-year-old man.

, aged 23, from Rayleigh in Essex will appear at the Magistrates’ Court in Chelmsford after being charged with the murder of Paul Fletcher. Paul, affectionately known as ‘Dod’ was found at around 1 am on New Year’s Day. Paramedics attended the flat where Paul was found, but he did not respond to treatment and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paul’s sister paid tribute to her brother on social media and said, “RIP little bro.

“I know we (didn’t) see eye to eye a lot of the time but you are still my little brother and I love you.

“Wish we made peace. Love u always.”

Two other arrests were made by the Essex police and a male aged 39, has been released with no charges made. A woman aged 25 is being investigated and has been released on bail.

