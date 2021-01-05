What to Know if You Are Traveling Between Spain and the UK

Travelling is one of the things people missed the most this year. The holiday season is at the door, and the majority will spend it in their homes. Those who do plan to pack their suitcases should follow all the required health and safety rules.

The UK’s second lockdown came to an end on 2 December, but some restrictions are still in force. Therefore, those planning to travel between Spain and the United Kingdom should pay attention to the following information.

Spain Is Under Lockdown. True or False?

False! Spain is not in a lockdown; it’s in a state of emergency. It means that movement is limited, as well as private gatherings (maximum of six people). A curfew is in force, between 11 pm and 6 am, across the whole country, except the Canary Islands. A state of emergency will last until 9 May 2021.

Is it Possible to Travel to Spain from the UK?

It’s possible, but there are certain restrictions. The UK was under a second lockdown until 2 December. Now, it has a tiered system with three restriction levels. Non-essential travel is still not allowed to those in tier 3, but it is possible for those whose regions are in tiers 1 and 2. Spain and the Canary Islands, however, are not on the UK government’s travel corridors list. It means that, currently, the UK administration does not recommend non-essential travels to Spain.

You’ve Decided to Travel to Spain from the UK; These Are the Entry Requirements

Residents of ”higher risk” countries, once arriving in Spanish ports or airports, must show a negative PCR test, no older than 72 hours. They also need to fill a ”Health Control Form” to prove their negative PCR results. The form must be filled out 48 hours before arrival.

The moment they arrive in Spain, passengers go through a temperature and visual health check. Anyone who does not pass must take a COVID test and isolate until the results are available.

Overland travellers, on the other hand, don’t need to do a PRC test in advance or fill the Health Control Form.

Airlines During and After the UK’s November Lockdown

During the UK’s second lockdown, Ryanair flew to Spain. Many other companies, however, cancelled their flights. When a lockdown came to an end, flights were reintroduced, but at reduced capacity. TUI and easyJet fly to the Canary Islands.

Quarantine Rules When Arriving in the UK

When arriving in the UK, travellers, including British nationals, must self-isolate for ten days. This rule does not apply to those coming from the Common Travel Area, including the Channel Islands, the Republic of Ireland, or the Isle of Man, or countries in travel corridors with the United Kingdom.

The first thing you’ll need to do is to fill in a ”passenger location” form, with required information such as contact details and a valid UK address. Upon arrival, travellers are expected to follow particular rules, such as to not go to school or work. They also shouldn’t use public transportation or taxis. Going to public spaces is not recommendable. Gatherings are not allowed.

How to ”Survive” Quarantine

Self-isolation is not easy, but it is a responsible act. Instead of looking at it as a punishment, think of it as an opportunity to do all those things you enjoy most. Read a book, watch a series on Netflix, or simply rest.

There’s a Way to Cut Quarantine Period

People wanting to cut their quarantine period can pay for a Covid test. They can take the test no earlier than the fifth full day of self-isolation. The test can be taken at a testing site or with a home kit. It’s allowed to leave the house to visit a testing site.

The test costs between £65 and £120, and the results are available within 24 to 48 hours. If the test is negative, people can stop self-isolating on the sixth day from arrival. On the other hand, those who test positive must be in quarantine for an additional ten days from the day they took the test.

At the moment, just a small number of test manufacturing companies are authorized to take part in the scheme. However, many are being overwhelmed by demand, reports say.

The COVID-19 has made simple things so complicated. It seems like it has never been harder to travel than today. All those procedures, requirements, and rules; justified, of course. So, if we want our good old wanderlust back, we need to be responsible. Whether you are travelling from the UK to Spain or somewhere else, be diligent, practice social distancing and take care.