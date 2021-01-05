Watch: Boston Dynamics Robots Dance to “Do You Love Me”

WATCH: Boston Dynamics robots as they dance to the incredibly catchy song “Do You Love Me” by The Contours.

The Boston Dynamics robots ended the year 2020 on a musical note of the 60s, with perfect choreography.

Throughout the year, many followed the journey of the Boston Dynamics robots, especially when they came to the aid of doctors. These machines have helped treat patients with Covid-19. They reminded the public to respect social distancing. The robots also participated in monitoring progress in construction.

After a year’s effort, the machines ended the evening at the company’s headquarters with dancing. A video was shown, showing them swaying to the rhythm of the song “Do You Love Me”, famously from Dirty Dancing.

The sequence has been viewed over 22 million times. Spot, the robot specialising in remote detection, inspection and operation, and Atlas, the world’s most dynamic humanoid, were present. Boston Dynamics, supported by Hyundai Motors, intends to create robotics products and related solutions to lead humanity towards great progress.

