VALENCIAN Minister of Health Ana Barceló specifies community closures announced by President of the Generalitat Ximo Puig on Tuesday, January 5.

The Minister of Health, Ana Barceló, followed Ximo Puig, who announced the new restrictions for the Valencian Community (which start from January 7), reiterating the need for caution during these hard times: “The transmission rates ​​are still very high. The positivity of the tests have increased: we are at 29.57 per cent compared to 18.8 per cent on December 16,” she said.

Barceló then specified the restrictions announced by Puig:

1- Sociocultural activities that involve a concentration of people are not allowed: shows, popular celebrations or exhibition of animals (among others)

2- Shops go from 50 to 30 per cent. This capacity limitation also applies to the parking and parking area

3- Capacity limit doesn’t apply to supermarkets, pharmacies, veterinarians, opticians, hairdressers and orthopaedics

4- Opening hours will end at 5 pm. They will start at the time allowed by their license as long as the curfew is observed. The service areas are exempt from time limitations.

5- You can not smoke outdoors

6- The tables of the hospitality establishments will be of a maximum of 4 people

7- All sports competitions for children and elementary school are suspended

With respect to the towns that will have a closed perimeter:

1- Closure of social centres such as casinos or clubs

2- Closing of bars, restaurants and catering establishments, except those that serve take-away food

3- Gyms and sports centres are closed

4- Closure of parks and gardens

5- The capacity of the wakes, burials and funeral ceremonies, are limited to 15 people outdoors and 10 in closed spaces

6- Weddings, baptisms and communions are limited to 15 people outdoors and 10 indoors

These are the 26 towns that will be confined:

In Castelló:

Borriol / Atzeneta del Maestrat / Soneja / Jérica /

In Alacant:

Alcoi / Castalla / Polop /

In Valencia:

Llíria / Massanassa / Ayora / Utiel / Sedaví / Sollana / Guadassuar / Oliva / Daimús / Canals / Benigànim / Xàtiva / Moixent / Ontinyent / Cheste / Sinarcas / Anna / Quatretonda / Bonrepòs i Mirambell.

