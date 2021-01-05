‘Unsolved problems’ expressed in art

El Posito de Velez-Malaga is hosting an exhibition of drawings by local artist Juan Fernández entitled ‘Incarnate Mystery’, and made up of 25 ink drawings and oil paintings in which he seeks to “express in images unsolved problems”.

Councilor for Culture, Cynthia García, accompanied by the artist himself and the curator, Ascensión Moreno, inaugurated the exhibition which she said “once again reflects the work carried out by the council’s culture department to support local artists, to attract initiatives to the town that promote tourism and to enhance our rich cultural heritage with which we aspire to consolidate ourselves as a ‘City of Culture and Thought'”.

The exhibition will run until January 28.

