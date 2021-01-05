TRUMP Orders The Aircraft Carrier USS Nimitz Back To The Middle East in a show of force to Iran



President Donald Trump, on Sunday, January 3, reportedly instructed Chris Miller, his acting Defence Secretary, to redeploy the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz back to the Persian Gulf, allegedly taking military advisers by surprise, after the vessel had only a few days earlier been called back from the Gulf and was headed to the US.

A statement from Miller read, “Due to the recent threats issued by Iranian leaders against President Trump and other U.S. government officials, I have ordered the USS Nimitz to halt its routine redeployment. The USS Nimitz will now remain on station in the U.S. Central Command area of operations. No one should doubt the resolve of the United States of America”.

Only last Thursday, the USS Nimitz had been recalled from its nine-month deployment in the Middle East by Miller, although according to an official source, Gen. Frank McKenzie from the US Central Command had requested the carrier stayed in the Gulf.

McKenzie wanted the ship present in the Gulf as a sign that the US was not going to be provoked, and would not be seen to be backing down to the threats coming out of Tehran as the anniversary of the killing of top Iranian Iranian general, Qassem Soleimani, approached, and if fact only this week Centcom demonstrated to Iran its deterrence capabilities by flying long-range B-52 strategic bombers to carry out three overflights of the Persian Gulf.

