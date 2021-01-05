AS was forecast by many, there were significant queues of traffic with people rushing out on Monday January 4 to the larger shopping centres which were closed by Government decree over the weekend.

The idea was that because of the need to purchases Three Kings presents there would be large numbers of people visiting these stores over the weekend when so many were not having to go to work and thus infection by Covid-19 could have been exacerbated.

The problem however that were sufficient people who either weren’t working or perhaps took time off in order for them to make their purchases and it is quite possible that the situation could be made worse because of the lack of social distancing.

Normally following Three Kings, the January sales start in the same shopping centres but they will also be closed next weekend but this time it could be bargain hunters out of January 11 who cause further congestion.

It takes up to 10 days for infections to become apparent, so after a Christmas/New Year spike, there could be a further spike towards the third week of January.

