Three Kings Special visit

A hospital is not normally where you would expect to see the Three Kings, but it is an important visit for some possibly the most important.

Malaga regional hospital, particularly the children’s ward, today had a visit from the Three Kings themselves Melchior, Casper and Balthazar,

Today January 5 will see many towns have a display or static floats that people can view to celebrate the Three Kings day tomorrow, but some can’t get out to see them, so the Kings decided to go and visit them.

Bringing gifts and talking to the children and asking what presents they expected were the main topics of this special visit to the Malaga regional hospital’s wards.

Staff at the hospital thanked the special visitors who could only spend a short time with the children in keeping with current restrictions.

The staff and all the children hoped the Kings brought health and peace this evening whilst visiting the public.

