The Three Kings Make Their Rounds in Fuengirola Travelling in a Convertible With Full Police and Services Escort

The Three Kings Make Their Rounds in Fuengirola Travelling in a Convertible With Full Police & Services Escort.

The Three Kings parade in Fuengirola will be very different this year. Due to Covid restrictions and the 11.30 pm curfew that is in place, the celebrations will instead be broadcast via the internet.

-- Advertisement --



The parade started at around 11.15 am this morning when the cavalcade of vehicles travelled North along the paseo before turning left at the dry river bed and straight past the EWN offices. The blue 60’s convertible car looking resplendent as it gently drove along carrying all the Kings, dressed in the appropriate attire, waving to a small but appreciative audience.

Many were taken by surprise of the full police and services escort with lights flashing and sirens blaring, if nothing else, it created quite a stir!

This evening, there would normally be hundreds, if not thousands, lining the streets to watch the wonderful procession make it’s way slowly through the streets of Fuengirola. The children would eagerly wait for the beautifully dressed characters riding the themed decorated floats to throw them sweets- this year looks set to be slightly different however.

Their Majesties, The Three Wise Men, will address the children of Fuengirola through FTV, an internet platform. Starting at 10:30 am, the municipal television station will broadcast a special program as it is impossible to gather in crowds under the new rules.

From 17.00 until 20.00 tonight, The Three Wise Men will be available by video call to the children of Fuengirola who after receiving a code via email, will give them access to the digital platform.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.