SPURS Beat Brentford To Reach Carabao Cup Final on Sunday 15th April



Tottenham Hotspur beat Brentford 2-0 tonight (Tuesday) in their Carabao Cup semi-final, to set up a final on Sunday 15th April against one of the two Manchester clubs, UNited or City, who contest the other semi-final tomorrow night .

-- Advertisement --



Spurs have gone 13 years in their search for silverware, and goals from Moussa Sissoko, and Son Heung-Min took them one step nearer that target, but only after a hard-fought match against a very determined Championship side, who were playing in their first-ever major semi-final.

Brentford went one down to a Sissoko goal and then thought they had levelled the scores in the second half, only for VAR to call Ivan Toney’s goal as offside. A second goal by South Korea’s Son Heung-Min sealed the match for Spurs, with Hornets goalkeeper Josh Dasilva being shown the red card by Mike Dean, for an awful challenge on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in the dying minutes.

Thomas Frank’s team has nothing to be ashamed about, giving Jose Mourinho’s men a good run for their money, but now they go back to their fight for promotion to the Premiership, and Tottenham wait 24 hours to find out who they will be playing in the Carabao Cup Final in April.

__________________________________________________________