SEVEN People Shot In Miami Gunman Incident Including Teenagers, in a park



Miami Fire and Rescue has reported seven people have been shot by a gunman, on 105th Street NW 24 Ave, West Little River Park, Miami, Florida, at around 6.38 pm local time, on Sunday, January 3, with teenagers allegedly among the mass casualties.

Police CSI units are on the scene, and the shooter is still ‘active’, and there are no reports of any fatalities among the seven victims, with Alfredo Ramirez III, the director of the Miami-Dade Police Department stating, “My officers are on the scene of another tragic shooting involving juveniles. This type of gun violence has to end. We must work together as a community”.

Miami-Dade Police also tweeted, “Officers are already on the scene, #MDPD PIO is responding to a scene of a shooting with multiple victims in the area of 10525 NW 25 Avenue”.

Local chat show host Andy Slater tweeted, “At least seven people, including teenagers, were shot at Little River Park in Miami, law enforcement sources tell me”.

