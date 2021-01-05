Sandals Resort Founder Gordon “Butch” Stewart Dies Aged 79

SANDALS Resort Founder Gordon “Butch” Stewart dies in the United States aged 79 after a press release from his son Adam confirmed his death, who described the loss as “almost unbelievable.”

In the release, Stewart’s son described him as a marketing genius and said those who knew him best recognised that he was a dreamer who could dream bigger and better than anyone.

“My dad lived a big life – husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, entrepreneur, statesman, dreamer. A singular personality and an unstoppable force who revelled in defying the odds, exceeding expectations, and whose passion for his family was matched only by the people and possibility of the Caribbean, for whom he was a fierce champion.”

The founder of Sandals, which is a leading hotel chain in the Caribbean with a reputation for luxury, was given the nickname “Butch” by an American sailor.

Stewart was born in 1941 in Kingston, Jamaica, and was also responsible for Beaches Resorts and their parent company Sandals Resorts International.

Stewart was also chairman of the Jamaica Observer newspaper who hailed ‘Butch’ Stewart as a true son of Jamaica.

