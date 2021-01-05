Portugal approaches 5,000 new Covid cases in 24 hours

Portugal’s health authorities have announced almost 5,000 new Covid cases and 90 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

ACCORDING to the General Directorate of Health, the country has registered 436,579 infections and 7,286 fatalities since the start of the pandemic.

Some 512 patients remain admitted to ICU in Portugal.

In the North region, 1,945 positives have been registered since yesterday, compared to 1,552 in the area that includes Lisbon.

In Madeira, with 72 positives in one day, a curfew began today, Tuesday, January 5, that limits mobility between 11pm and 5am which will remain until January 15, with a view to extending the period depending on the evolution of the virus.

Portugal began rolling out its vaccination program in nursing homes on Monday, January 4, starting a process that the Government hopes to complete this month.

Immunisation has started in the areas with the highest prevalence of the virus.

