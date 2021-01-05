Pavilion Fire in the Basque Country Contained

A PAVILION fire in the Basque Country was contained without any injuries.

The Ertzaintza were notified of the fire on Iberia de Sestao street, in Sestao (Bizkaia) at just before 1 pm on Monday after smoke was witnessed in the area, according to Europa Press.

The pavilion was found to contain multiple mattresses that had caught on fire, although no one was found at the scene of the blaze and no one was injured.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire and prevent substantial damage.

