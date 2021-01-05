Paranoid Pharmacist Allegedly Ruined Vaccines Over Conspiracy Fears

AN AMERICAN pharmacist has been arrested after he allegedly ruined hundreds of vaccines over conspiracy fears that the jabs would alter people’s DNA.

Steven Brandenberg is accused of ruining 57 vats of the Moderna vaccine at the medical centre where he worked near Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Detectives say that the 46-year old entered the clinic overnight on Christmas Eve and removed the vats from their refrigerator, rendering enough doses for 500 patients useless.

The Moderna vaccine is only functional within 12 hours of leaving refrigeration, meaning those who took their jabs on Boxing Day at the clinic were most likely not properly inoculated.

Brandberg is reportedly a self-described conspiracy theorist who feared that the Covid-19 vaccines would harm users by mutating their DNA, and allegedly told his wife that he believed the world was “crashing down”.

His marriage was in the process of divorce at the time of the incident, and his employers at the Grafton Medical Centre claim he brought a firearm to work on two occasions. The accused is to be released on the conditions of a $10,000 (€8127) bail bond, surrendering his firearms, not working in health care, and having no contact with his former colleagues.

