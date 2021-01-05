Paramedic attacked in Marbella

A MAN, 52, was arrested in Marbella, for attacking a paramedic in Marbella, Malaga.

According to the National Police, he was being treated in an ambulance for possible alcohol poisoning when he began kicking and punching a member of the medical team at around 10.30pm, yesterday, January 4, in Calle Palangre, Marbella.

The paramedics called for back-up and the National Police arrived on the scene.

Following the attack, he reportedly fled the scene, and was found under a parked car. He violently resisted arrest when he was found. He was charged with threatening and attacking a civil servant.

