Panic Buying Starts Again as UK Shelves Stripped

PANIC buying starts again as UK shelves are quickly stripped of essentials.

Shoppers have begun to panic buy already and supermarkets across the UK have seen shelves stripped of fresh vegetables, rice and yet again loo rolls. It only took hours from Boris Johnson making his lockdown announcement for shelves to start to empty.

East London saw essentials fly off the shelves while Costco in many cities including Birmingham, Leeds and Manchester had queues building. Toilet roll has been on many people’s must buy list, and Huntingdon’s Tesco was emptied quickly.

Online shoppers are not immune to issues either and the online supermarkets have seen delivery slots booked at a rapid rate and online queues form. The Ocado site alone had nearly 15,000 customers in a virtual queue on Tuesday morning.

Many customers took to social media and one person who was unfortunately COVID-19 positive tweeted, “I have Covid.

“How am I supposed to eat if there’s no grocery delivery for a week, Sainsbury’s?”

