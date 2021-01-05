The number of overnight stays in tourist apartments in the Balearic Islands fell by 79.49 per cent in November, 2020, with 7,691 single-night stopovers.

THIS is compared to 37,509 in the same month in 2019, according to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE).

-- Advertisement --



Tourist apartments on the islands registered an occupancy level of 9.85 per cent during weekdays in November, and 10.55 per cent at the weekends.

Of the 7,691 visitors, 5,202 were foreign travellers and 2,489 residents of Spain.

Overnight stays in tourist apartments fell by 79.49 per cent in November in the Balearic Islands

Rural tourism accommodation welcomed 2,645 travellers during the same month, the majority nationals (2,006).

Statistics estimates that 147 rural tourism establishments were open in the community during November, offering 2,490 beds).

The occupancy rate was 9.34 per cent (17.4 per cent on weekends.

Meanwhile, prices per room dropped by 2.56 per cent, slightly higher than the 1.62 per cent national average.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Overnight stays in tourist apartments in the Balearic Islands fell by 80% in November”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.