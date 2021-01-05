New base

WITH an investment of €2.6 million, the new base for the Andalucian Emergency Group (GREA) which handles major incidents such as forest fires will be situated in Benahavis following an agreement between the Council and Junta de Andalucia.

Dangerous vandalism

AT Just past 1am on New Year’s Eve as Local Police were about to enforce the curfew, a fire was deliberately started in the Nativity Scene (Belen) outside the Orchid House in Estepona and the fire brigade attended quickly to ensure it did not spread.

Banus business

A STATEMENT by the President of the Puerto Banus Entrepreneurs Association, Giuseppe Russo revealed that as with many other shopping and hospitality areas, 2020 has been disastrous for his members with sales down by at least 50 per cent.

Sites opened

BOTH the Alcazaba and Gibralfaro Castle in Malaga City are open every day from 9am to 8pm Entry costs €3.50 for either building or just €5.50 for entry to both if booked at the same time. It is also possible to obtain a free audio guide to these popular attractions.

Caring donation

Members of the Marbella Fire Brigade have donated two battery operated vehicles (mini fire engines) to Malaga’s Hospital Materno Infantíl to allow young children to be transported from their ward to the operating theatre to help reduce possible fear of an operation.

Teachers tested

BEFORE children return to school after Three Kings Day, teachers at all levels who work in Malaga Province have been invited to take a voluntary test to ensure that they are negative for Covid-19 and will not endanger their pupils.

