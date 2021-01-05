New restrictions for Ibiza and Mallorca likely to remain in Level 4 for weeks

AS Ibiza has new restrictions imposed by the Balearic Government, it seems likely that the Level 4 restrictions in Mallorca will not be reduced until the end of January unless there is a significant change in the number of positive Covid-19 cases discovered.

There was a huge increase in Ibizan infections over the past fortnight and curfew will now start at 10pm, customers of bars and restaurants may only use terraces and no more than six people can get together in any group with this being in effect until January 26.

With many Mallorcan residents out and about over the New Year period despite the plea to remain indoors and observe social distancing, the Balearic Government fears that there will be little likelihood of the number of new infections dropping in the immediate future.

Government spokesperson Pilar Costa specifically spoke of the need for residents to act responsibility and highlighted the weekend traffic jams as drivers took their families to see the weekend snow on the Sierra de Tramuntana.

