Motorcyclist dies in Benalmadena crash

A MOTORCYCLIST, 56, died in an accident in Avenida del Sol in Benalmadena Costa, Malaga.

The accident occurred at around 10.45pm last night, Monday, January 5, at the roundabout outside the Sunset Beach Hotel.

The Andalucia 112 Emergency Services reported that the man had died following a fall, although no further details about the accident were known at the time of writing.

Following a call from a passerby, an ambulance and the Local Police were sent to the scene of the accident, but the victim was pronounced dead.

A 44-year-old motorcyclist died at the same spot in July 2016, and locals have made many complaints about how dangerous the roundabout is.

