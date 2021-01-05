Mexican man digs tunnel to lover’s home

THE Mexican press has reported that a builder used his skills to build a tunnel under his home so that he could visit his mistress.

The man, resident in Tijuana, came up with a plan more suited to a prison break when he wanted to be able to visit his married lover’s home.

For several weeks he made a tunnel between his home and hers, in the Villas del Prado area.

The aim was to be able to get in and out of the woman’s home unheard and unseen. To do so, he had to cross beneath several streets to get to the right location.

As it turns out, he need not have gone to so much trouble, because according to the local press, all was going well until her husband left work early one day.

When he arrived home he caught them in bed. The builder tried to hide under the bed and when the husband went to look for him, he found the tunnel, which he followed directly to his wife’s lovers’ home. When he got there, the builder’s only request was for him to keep quiet so that his own wife would not wake up.

