marbella gets vaccinated

The COVID vaccination programme for Marbella starts this Friday.

Marbella’s vaccination programme will start this Friday, January 8, following the vaccine’s successful distribution to local areas.

The programme will start with two residences for the elderly and follow with the professional staff who work in these residences whom it’s understood will be vaccinated one week later.

These are the individuals who are deemed most at risk.

Marbella’s mayor Angeles Munoz’s confirmed the “El Carmen residences would be first and there would be 65 then 55 people fully vaccinated initially.

The mayor who is also a doctor was in attendance at the Palacio Congresos centre where up to 80 personnel of the municipal council were receiving tests for COVID in line with safety protocol for the public in the run-up to restarting school term.

