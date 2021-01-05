Manacor unveils its new municipal vehicle depot

Manacor unveils its new municipal guarded vehicle depot to tackle the problem of abandoned cars.

THE facility is located close to the Ecopark between the town and neighbouring Felanitx.

With capacity for 50 vehicles, the new depot covers an area of 2,565 sqm, is enclosed and monitored with eight video surveillance cameras.

The facility, which cost €150,675, will provide an outlet for the current needs of the municipality, said Manacor Council “making it possible to empty the floor of the subway parking of the square of Santiago that was used for towed cars in the last few years”.

The Local Police car park will be used for vehicles removed from the public road for a short period (cars badly parked or removed by the crane), while the new deposit will be used for vehicles abandoned or impounded by the courts for longer periods.

“With this new facility we put order to the problem of abandoned cars,” said Mayor Miquel Oliver.

“We have a lot of demand and little space. Abandoned vehicles were previously parked on the street and were annoying and even a danger, but now they will be removed and therefore we can ensure better use of public space.”

