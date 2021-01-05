Man Found Dead With Genitals Amputated Near Barcelona

MOSSOS D’ESQUADRA is investigating the grisly death of a man found with his genitals amputated near Barcelona.

A concerned neighbour alerted police to the horrific scene in the Catalan town of Palau Solita i Plegamans, roughly 30km north of Barcelona. The man was found by officers with his trousers down and his genitals amputated at 3:30 PM on Sunda (January 3rd).

Investigators are probing the possibility that the man met his gruesome death elsewhere before being dumped in the filthy property that had several dogs inside. They have ruled out the theory that the animals were responsible for the grisly amputation.

A Mossos d’Esquadra statement said: “An investigation is underway to discover the cause of death and the amputation of a part of the man’s body”.

An initial post-mortem examination did not rule out the possibility that the death had occurred naturally, as despite the horrific amputation no signs of violence were reportedly found on the body.

Investigations into the grisly discovery are ongoing, according to Barcelona police.

