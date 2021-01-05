Man City ‘Don’t Have Many Players’ For Tomorrow Night’s Carabao Cup Semi-Final with Man United

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has said, “We don’t have many players”, referring to the Carabao Cup semi-final at Old Trafford tomorrow night (Wednesday) with Manchester United, after an outbreak of Covid-19 decimated his squad.

City went to Chelsea last Sunday, minus six first-team players, and ran out 1-3 winners, but Guardiola is afraid of the toll it takes on his players to play too often, telling Sky Sports, “To play one, two games is okay but if sustained for a long time, and you can use just 14 or 15 players, it will be more difficult. But like everyone in the world, we have to adjust in our lives and our profession as much as possible. We don’t have an alternative”.

He continued, “The important thing is the guys who have Covid recover well, and the others try to avoid it as much as possible, although he is well aware that his team are not the only casualties, with today, the Premier League revealing that 40 players tested positive for the virus in the latest round of tests, “There are other clubs, like Newcastle, for example, every club is fighting about the dangers with Covid. This situation is completely new”.

