Man charged with murder after woman in her 90s dies following assault at care home

Met Police have charged a man with murder after a woman in her 90s died following assault at a care home in Catford.

POLICE were called at around 12.40am on Monday, January 4, to a report of an assault at a care home in Canadian Avenue, Catford.

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service, and the elderly woman was taken to hospital where she later died.

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course, and her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The same day, Alexander Rawson, 62, of Canadian Avenue, Catford, was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to a south London police station.

Today, Tuesday, January 5, he was charged with murder and was due to appear in custody at Bexleyheath Magistrates’ Court this afternoon.

Both the man and the victim were residents of the care home.

