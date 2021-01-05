Macron Ally Issues Brexit Threat – No British Access To EU Market, in response to a claim that the UK had achieved a “total victory”

In response to claims made earlier today (Tuesday), by respected political journalist, Eric Zemmour, that the UK had achieved a “total victory” against the EU in securing Brexit, now, Clement Beaune, France’s minister for European Affairs has dismissed the claim, instead insisting the deal is far from good for the UK and sent what seemed like a warning across the Channel.

Beaune, a close ally of French President Emmanual Macron, tweeted, “No British access to the EU market without respecting our rules, massive criticism of British fishermen against this agreement. That is far from the promised total sovereignty. That should make you think”.

He added, “With Brexit, Britain is punishing itself. We weren’t trying to punish it. Britain realised that having no access to the European market would be an economic disaster. This is why, in the deal that was reached, there is access to the European market, but while respecting our conditions and rules. Brexit must be a lesson that we must push forward better, faster, and stronger as Europeans”.

Mr Zemmour had said earlier, “There are nuances, but in principle, it is a total victory for the English. What happened? The British have obtained access to the European single market without tariffs. First victory. Second victory: they don’t have to apply the European law or listen to the European Court of Justice. And third victory: they have the right to control the movement of people. I would say this is a total victory for the English. Of course there are nuances, and they have to respect this and that, but in principle, it is a total victory for the English”.

