Locked Room Mystery as Woman Found Dead in Handcuffs

LOCKED ROOM mystery as woman is found dead in Turkey, with her hands handcuffed behind her and all exits secured from the inside.

Kristina Novitskaya, aged 30, was a professional interpreter and a dance instructor. Kristina was found at her apartment at the Bodrum resort in Turkey on Saturday after friends alerted the police. Kristina has been out of contact for several days which prompted the call to police.

She was found locked inside her apartment, sat in the centre of the room on a chair. Her hands were handcuffed behind her and her head was covered by a plastic bag. It is thought that she had been dead for several days. The was locked from the inside, although police are investigating the death as suicide.

According to the Mail, a friend said, “She was an incredibly kind, open-hearted, sweet person who would never get into a conflict and always helped others,

“She was quite secretive about her private life. Everyone who knew Kristina is deeply shocked. We do not believe that she committed suicide.”

The cause of death is not yet known but a post mortem is due to be conducted.

